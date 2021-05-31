Home>>
Multi-type fighter jets conduct coordinated training
(China Military Online) 10:14, May 31, 2021
A fighter jet attached to an air force base under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway of a military airport in south China before takeoff for a joint training exercise involving multi-type fighter jets on May 14, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fan Yishu)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.