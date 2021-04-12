Tanks attack mock targets during live-fire training

China Military Online) 16:20, April 12, 2021

Artillerymen assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army load ammunitions onto a tank during a live-fire training exercise from March 26 to 29, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Wenju)

