Tanks attack mock targets during live-fire training
(China Military Online) 16:20, April 12, 2021
Artillerymen assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army load ammunitions onto a tank during a live-fire training exercise from March 26 to 29, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Wenju)
Photos
