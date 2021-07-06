Languages

Archive

Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Home>>

Soldiers practice exiting helicopters at night

(China Military Online) 09:43, July 06, 2021

Soldiers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army board a transport helicopter for a night fast-rope training exercise on June 18, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories