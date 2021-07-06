Soldiers practice exiting helicopters at night

China Military Online) 09:43, July 06, 2021

Soldiers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army board a transport helicopter for a night fast-rope training exercise on June 18, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

