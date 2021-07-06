Languages

Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Xi awards citations for merit to military units, individuals

(Xinhua) 09:34, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to award citations for merit to two military units and four individuals, who include a pilot and researchers from different military institutions.

