Xi signs order to confer honorary title on Xinjiang anti-terrorist squadron

Xinhua) 08:03, July 06, 2021

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presents an honorary flag to representatives of a special-operations squadron of the People's Armed Police Force's unit in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and poses for a group photo with them at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2021. The squadron from Xinjiang was given the title "Anti-Terrorist Sharp Knife Squadron" for its outstanding performance in fighting terrorism. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to commend an armed police anti-terrorist squadron from Xinjiang.

The special-operations squadron of the People's Armed Police Force's unit in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was given the title "Anti-Terrorist Sharp Knife Squadron" for its outstanding performance in fighting terrorism.

At a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing Monday, Xi presented an honorary flag to representatives of the squadron.

Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, read Xi's order of commendation at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC vice chairman Zhang Youxia.

The order asked the entire armed forces to learn from the squadron, consolidate the political foundation of firmly obeying the Party's orders and following the Party's lead, develop a strong ability to defeat enemies, foster bravery, promote the revolutionary spirit, and fearlessly charge ahead despite the difficulties.

The CMC urged all service members to spare no effort in building the people's army into a world-class military in all respects.

