Cultural chronicle of Xinjiang: preserving tradition, embracing innovation

Editor’s note:

The ancient wall of Kashgar, shimmering under the sunset, has been witness to the changes that have taken place in the city over the last two millennia. Over 700 years ago, when Marco Polo first visited Kashgar, a city surrounded by fertile lands and filled with foreign merchants, he was spellbound by its vibrant aboriginal culture. In his well-known book The Travels of Marco Polo, the Venetian adventurer described the city as an international cultural hub, praising its “fine orchards and vineyards.”

Centuries later, under the towering amber walls of Kashgar, merchants standing in front of stalls call out to passers-by to inspect their apricot-colored traditional wood carvings, and Uyghur maidens dance to the rhythm of ancient songs, their orange dresses shining under the sunlight. Time seems to stop in this old city, its traditional culture well-preserved in the amber of history.

As harmonious as it seems to be, traditional culture in Xinjiang, like in many places around the globe, is fading from the modern world. Can the old customs thrive in modern times? Does the young generation still have enthusiasm for traditional culture? How can they prolong the life-span of aboriginal culture? Here in Xinjiang, the people may offer you some insightful ideas.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Hongyu)