Turpan in China’s Xinjiang boasts sweetest grapes and finest wine

15:03, July 02, 2021 By Yuan Meng, Zhao Chen, Liu Ning, Luke Witzaney ( People's Daily Online

I quite enjoy drinking a glass of wine from time to time, especially white wine which always leaves a refreshing aftertaste with each little sip.

Hold up! Before I have another taste of this fine glass of white wine, let’s rewind the winemaking process all the way back to the freshly plucked grapes that make it all happen.

Look no further than Turpan in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for the finest quality fruit of the vine, with the fertile valley serving as one of the country’s main production bases for growing grapes. It is home to over 500 varieties of the botanical berry, many of which can be made into wine.

