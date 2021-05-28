Devouring exuberant Xinjiang delicacies at Hotan Night Market

11:04, May 28, 2021

Xinjiang is a heaven for foodies like me as you get to devour a large variety of local cuisines and late-night snacks that are just simply mouth-watering. Hotan Night Market is just the perfect spot for getting all you can eat here in Xinjiang. With so many different stalls serving such a wide selection of exuberant delicacies, I don’t even know where to start. Scratch that, I'm totally ready to dig in! And it's not just the food. The bustling yet easy-going atmosphere also keeps even the most finicky of eaters glued to their tables till way after midnight.

