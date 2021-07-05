Xinjiang's Alataw Pass reports growing China-Europe freight train trips in H1

Xinhua) 09:01, July 05, 2021

URUMQI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, registered a record 3,033 China-Europe freight train trips crossing the inland port in the first half of this year, up 41.07 percent year on year, said the local customs.

The trains transported a record 2.28 million tonnes of cargo through these trips during the period, up 56.08 percent year on year.

Goods from Central Asia and Europe on inbound trains included automobiles and wood materials, and outbound cargo included liquid crystal displays, laptop computers and auto parts.

Chinese customs authorities have facilitated procedures to allow the trains to pass 24 hours a day, according to customs official Zheng Changdong.

Trains departing Alataw Pass can reach 13 countries, with more than 200 types of cargo on board.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)