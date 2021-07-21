Home>>
Construction of first cross-desert expressway in Xinjiang proceeds smoothly
(Xinhua) 09:59, July 21, 2021
Photo shows a construction site of a cross-desert expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2021. Construction of the first cross-desert expressway in Xinjiang has proceeded smoothly. The expressway, linking Altay Prefecture and the regional capital city of Urumqi, stretches some 343 km, with sections of more than 150 km built through the desert. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- ‘Pairing assistance’ program in China introduces fruits from Xinjiang to rest of the country
- China pools resources to help Xinjiang achieve moderate prosperity
- Kodak apologizes over Instagram post that claims Xinjiang is under ‘acute repression’
- Reaching towards new developmental heights in a modernizing Xinjiang
- Xinjiang agricultural products reach more markets through pairing assistance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.