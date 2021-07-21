Construction of first cross-desert expressway in Xinjiang proceeds smoothly

Xinhua) 09:59, July 21, 2021

Photo shows a construction site of a cross-desert expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 16, 2021. Construction of the first cross-desert expressway in Xinjiang has proceeded smoothly. The expressway, linking Altay Prefecture and the regional capital city of Urumqi, stretches some 343 km, with sections of more than 150 km built through the desert. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

