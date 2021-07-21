Rescue continues in central China's flood-hit city

Xinhua) 16:31, July 21, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Rescue operation is still underway in the city of Gongyi, as four deaths were reported in rain-triggered disasters.

Three major landslides in the Yellow River basin have blocked road traffic, and rescuers have rushed to repair damaged highways, according to the municipal government of Gongyi, administered by Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province.

Incessant rain has caused severe floods in Gongyi, which has a population of 785,242. Fourteen reservoirs in the city are overflowing and two townships have been inundated in large areas. So far, 23,663 people have been relocated due to safety concerns in the city.

Eighty-three roads and a railway line were blocked by rain-triggered disasters.

Communication, power and water supply in several areas of the city have been disrupted for more than 24 hours with base stations, electricity and water facilities damaged.

