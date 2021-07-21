Help provided for stranded passengers in Zhengzhou, C China

Xinhua) 15:15, July 21, 2021

Staff workers distribute breakfast for stranded passengers at the Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2021. Zhengzhou has been lashed by record rainstorms. More than 160 trains stopped services at Zhengzhou East Railway Station stranding a large number of passengers. Buses have been dispatched to transfer stranded passengers to safety zone in urban district and the number of trapped people here has decreased significantly by Wednesday morning. Heavy rains in Henan are expected to last until Wednesday night, according to forecasts. (Xinhua/Li An)

