Relief efforts underway after Henan rainstorms

Xinhua) 10:10, July 22, 2021

People are transferred to a safe place in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2021. Mihe Town suffered great damage due to the heavy rainfall on July 20, with a large number of roads damaged and vehicles flooded. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

