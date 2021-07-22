Home>>
Relief efforts underway after Henan rainstorms
(Xinhua) 10:10, July 22, 2021
People are transferred to a safe place in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2021. Mihe Town suffered great damage due to the heavy rainfall on July 20, with a large number of roads damaged and vehicles flooded. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
