Armored vehicles rumble through desert
(China Military Online) 10:18, July 23, 2021
A convoy of armored vehicles attached to an artillery detachment with a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army rumble in formation through the wilds to a designated region in northwestern China’s Gobi Desert for a live-fire training exercise on July 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lei)
