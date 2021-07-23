Armored vehicles rumble through desert

China Military Online) 10:18, July 23, 2021

A convoy of armored vehicles attached to an artillery detachment with a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army rumble in formation through the wilds to a designated region in northwestern China’s Gobi Desert for a live-fire training exercise on July 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)