China issues regulation on promoting military-civil relations

Xinhua) 14:26, July 21, 2021

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission has issued a document promoting the relationship between the military and the people.

Focusing on forging closer military-civil ties to build a strong foundation to win wars, as well as consolidating and developing the unity between the military and the people, the document aims to comprehensively and systematically regulate such works.

The regulation, consisting of eight chapters and 43 articles, stipulates the guiding principles and basic tasks for the work enhancing military-civil relations.

The document details the main points for implementing such works in combat, military training and non-war military operations.

It will take effect on Aug. 1, China's Army Day.

