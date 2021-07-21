Strawberry Music Festival kicks off on racetrack in NE China

People's Daily Online) 16:29, July 21, 2021

（Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuxin Municipal Committee)

The Strawberry Music Festival kicked off in Fuxin, a city in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, on July 17, 2021. 60,000 square meters of lawn was laid on the racetrack field for the festival, which had been converted from an abandoned mining pit, attracting nearly 20,000 music lovers from around the country on the first day.

In recent years, Fuxin has been transformed from a coal-dependent city to a more eco-friendly place. The auto racing industry has put the city on a more sustainable and prosperous path.

