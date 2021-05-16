China's Liaoning reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

SHENYANG, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province reported one new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case in the first 12 hours of Sunday in the provincial capital Shenyang, according to the provincial health commission.

As of noon Sunday, a total of seven confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic cases have been reported in Liaoning during the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

Most of the cases were identified in Bayuquan District of Yingkou City. The district on Sunday closed all educational institutions and launched a second round of district-wide nucleic acid testing, according to local authorities.

