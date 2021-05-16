Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:24, May 16, 2021

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, five were reported in Guangdong, three in Yunnan, two in Shanghai, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Henan, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)