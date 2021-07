Workers make pianos at Dongbei Piano Factory in NE China

Xinhua) 10:20, July 16, 2021

A worker polishes piano components at Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 14, 2021. Dongbei Piano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., founded in 1952, formerly known as Dongbei Piano Factory, is now a major musical instrument production base in China. The pianos of various brands made here are exported to international markets including the United States, Germany, Japan and South Korea. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

