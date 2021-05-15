China's Liaoning reports new coronavirus infections
SHENYANG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Friday reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three asymptomatic carriers, all locally transmitted.
All the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were reported in the city of Yingkou, according to the provincial health commission.
The provincial capital Shenyang also reported one confirmed case among overseas arrivals, the commission said.
The city government of Yingkou said the five cases are all employees of a children's photo studio and close contacts of the two confirmed cases in Anhui Province, who had previously visited Yingkou.
Nine residential communities and villages in Yingkou have been upgraded to medium-risk areas for COVID-19 and put in closed-off management, the city government said.
Authorities have also tracked 265 people, including close contacts of the new infections and their close contacts, and are launching universal nucleic acid testing in the sealed communities and villages.
