Volunteers feed monkeys during COVID-19 lockdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 11:31, May 14, 2021

A volunteer feeds monkeys during a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled kashmir, on May 13, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

