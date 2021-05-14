Home>>
Volunteers feed monkeys during COVID-19 lockdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir
(Xinhua) 11:31, May 14, 2021
A volunteer feeds monkeys during a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled kashmir, on May 13, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
Photos
