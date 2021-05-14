Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:56, May 14, 2021

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The same day also saw five new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Guangdong, and one each in Shanghai and Fujian.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.

A total of 5,815 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,554 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 261 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,815 by Thursday, including 285 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,894 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Thursday.

Twenty-two asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 328 asymptomatic cases, of whom 322 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,256 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,511 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,102 had been discharged in Taiwan.

