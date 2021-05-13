Mainland advances implementation of favorable measures for Taiwan-funded firms
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the mainland will carry on implementing a raft of favorable measures to support the development of Taiwan-funded enterprises involved in agriculture and forestry on the mainland.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.
Known as "22 measures on agriculture and forestry," the steps were unveiled in March and cover a variety of aspects including the use of agricultural and forest land, financing and funding support, investment and business operation, research and development, innovation, and local market exploration.
Zhu detailed the efforts made by local authorities in Sichuan, Fujian, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guizhou to carry out the measures, ranging from the construction and upgrade of agricultural zones, cooperation and exchange activities to financial assistance for Taiwan-funded enterprises on the mainland.
