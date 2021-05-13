Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 09:13, May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of them, two each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.

