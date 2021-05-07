Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 09:59, May 07, 2021

A medical professional informs a villager of the ongoing free-of-charge COVID-19 vaccination campaign in east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Shanghai and Guangdong each reported five cases, while two cases were reported in Fujian and one in Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, it added.

