Global COVID-19 cases exceeds 150 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

Xinhua) 15:03, April 30, 2021

Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Kolkata, India, on April 23, 2021.(Str/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded 150 million on Friday, according to a tally of global infections by Johns Hopkins University.

The exact number stood at 150,530,783 as of 0600 GMT on Friday. More than 3.16 million people have died of the disease.

