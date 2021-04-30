Home>>
Global COVID-19 cases exceeds 150 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
(Xinhua) 15:03, April 30, 2021
Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Kolkata, India, on April 23, 2021.(Str/Xinhua)
WASHINGTON, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded 150 million on Friday, according to a tally of global infections by Johns Hopkins University.
The exact number stood at 150,530,783 as of 0600 GMT on Friday. More than 3.16 million people have died of the disease.
