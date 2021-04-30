Morocco's COVID-19 tally rises to 510,465 with 493 new cases

11:19, April 30, 2021 By huaxia ( Xinhua

People walk on the street in Marrakech, Morocco, April 29, 2021. Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 510,465 on Wednesday as 493 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours. The death toll rose to 9,015 with 10 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 360 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

RABAT, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 510,465 on Wednesday as 493 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 9,015 with 10 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 360 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 496,583 after 552 new ones were added, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 97.3 percent.

Meanwhile, 4,914,145 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 4,245,154 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

