Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0000 GMT, April 24
(Xinhua) 11:30, April 24, 2021
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, April 24.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 145,236,316
U.S. 31,986,375
India 16,263,695
Brazil 14,237,078
France 5,502,014
Russia 4,691,290
Turkey 4,550,820
Britain 4,416,532
Italy 3,935,703
Spain 3,468,617
