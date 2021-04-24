Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0000 GMT, April 24

Xinhua) 11:30, April 24, 2021

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, April 24.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 145,236,316

U.S. 31,986,375

India 16,263,695

Brazil 14,237,078

France 5,502,014

Russia 4,691,290

Turkey 4,550,820

Britain 4,416,532

Italy 3,935,703

Spain 3,468,617

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)