Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.37 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua) 10:42, April 15, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,369,844 as of Wednesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 116,265 while 3,924,455 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of caseload statistics, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,559,960 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco, at 502,961 and Tunisia at 274,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

African countries have so far received over 33.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from different sources, mainly the COVAX facility and through bilateral agreements outside the COVAX facility, according to the Africa CDC.

