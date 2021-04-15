Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:39, April 15, 2021
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
Of them, four were in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Hubei, and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.
Shanghai also reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported on the mainland.
