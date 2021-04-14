India sees new record of 184,372 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Xinhua) 13:28, April 14, 2021

NEW DELHI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 184,372 new COVID-19 cases, and 1,027 deaths due to the pandemic, were registered across India in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Wednesday.

The new figures took the total tally to 13,873,825 and the total death toll to 172,085.

The single-day spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases is the highest in the country so far, while the number of deaths in a single day is the highest this year.

This is the ninth time within this month, and the eighth consecutive day, when more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India.

There are still 1,365,704 active cases in the country, while 12,336,036 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

