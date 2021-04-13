India's deaths surpass 170,000, Bangladesh issues fresh directives for full lockdown

Law-enforcement officers keep vigil on an empty street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 7, 2021. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

-- Cambodia finishes vaccinating 1 million people;

-- Bangladesh issues fresh directives for full lockdown;

-- Thailand sees daily record of 985 new cases;

-- India's COVID-19 deaths surpass 170,000.

HONG KONG, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia-Pacific countries on Monday:

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia has vaccinated 1 million out of its 16 million population against the COVID-19 so far, Health Ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said.

The country logged 277 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the last 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

An airplane carrying Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Honiara, Solomon Islands, April 11, 2021. (Chinese embassy in Solomon Islands/Handout via Xinhua)

SYDNEY -- The Solomon Islands has received a batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, which is the first among Pacific island countries to get the COVID-19 vaccine from China through bilateral channels, reports reaching said.

People wearing face masks are seen during a nationwide lockdown amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 7, 2021. (Xinhua)

DHAKA -- Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, the Bangladeshi government has issued a fresh set of directives for a nationwide full lockdown beginning April 14.

Bangladesh's Cabinet Division issued a circular with the directives to be effective from 6:00 a.m. local time April 14 to the midnight of April 21.

An Afghan prisoner receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Herat city, western Afghanistan, April 4, 2021. (Photo by Elaha Sahel/Xinhua)

KABUL -- Afghanistan reported 122 new COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 2,282 tests within a day, bringing the tally to 57,364, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

A health worker is seen at a COVID-19 testing site in Manila, the Philippines, April 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 11,378 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 876,225.

The death toll climbed to 15,149 after 204 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

A Singapore Airlines A380 aircraft is seen at Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

COLOMBO -- Singapore's national air carrier, Singapore Airlines will increase its air connectivity to Sri Lanka by increasing its flights to five per week from the present three, local media reported.

Singapore Airlines, quoted in a statement, said as the aviation sector gradually recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore Airlines will increase its frequency to capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka's Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Shavendra Silva urged people to strictly adhere to the health guidelines ahead of the local New Year.

A man gets on a bus in Bangkok, Thailand, April 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK -- Thailand confirmed 985 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record since the pandemic began, bringing the total caseload to 33,610, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new confirmed cases, 980 were domestic infections.

A citizen wearing a face mask purchases goods at a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 28, 2021. (Photo by Zhao Gang/Xinhua)

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported seven cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community.

A health worker collects a swab from a woman in Prayagraj, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on April 11, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI -- With 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed the 170,000 mark to reach 170,179, according to the latest data released by the federal government.

Besides, 168,912 new cases took the total tally to 13,527,717.

People visit the Namsan Park amid smog in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Seo Yu-Seok/Xinhua)

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 587 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 110,146. The daily caseload fell below 600 in six days due mainly to few virus tests over the weekend.

