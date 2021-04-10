India expresses concern over U.S. navy's operations near Lakshadweep

NEW DELHI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- New Delhi has conveyed its concerns to Washington over the U.S. navy's operations near the Lakshadweep Islands without its permission, the Indian foreign ministry said Friday.

"The Government of India's stated position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the Convention does not authorize other states to carry out in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and on the continental shelf, military exercises or manoeuvres, in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coastal state," reads a statement issued by India's foreign ministry.

"The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits. We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the Government of U.S.A. through diplomatic channels," it said.

U.S. navy's 7th Fleet has said that it conducted freedom of navigation operations within India's EEZ off the Lakshadweep Islands without seeking India's permission.

"India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its EEZ zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law," a statement by the U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs said. "This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims."

"We conduct routine and regular freedom of navigation operations as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future," the statement further said.

Lakshadweep is an archipelago, off the coast of India's southern state of Kerala.

