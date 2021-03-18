Home>>
Egyptian, U.S. navies hold joint exercise in Red Sea
(Xinhua) 08:58, March 18, 2021
CAIRO, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Egyptian and the U.S. naval forces have conducted a drill in the Red Sea, Egypt's armed forces said in a statement on Wednesday.
The training was held with the participation of an Egyptian frigate and a U.S. amphibious transport dock ship, according to the statement.
Training on maritime security procedures in the areas of operations in the Red Sea have also been carried out, the statement said, adding that such exercises effectively contribute to preserving maritime security and stability in the region.
Egypt regularly holds joint military exercises with other countries to boost military collaboration and exchange military expertise.
