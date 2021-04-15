Home>>
China's Yunnan reports no new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:19, April 15, 2021
KUNMING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province, where new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases began to emerge in late March, reported no new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.
Three patients were cured and discharged from hospital, and three asymptomatic cases, including two imported ones, were no longer under medical observation on Wednesday, it said.
A total of 85 confirmed cases, including four imported ones, as well as 24 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- India sees new record of 184,372 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
- Canada's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000
- 3 more Japanese prefectures take tougher measures amid surging COVID-19 cases
- Global weekly new COVID-19 cases keep rising despite vaccine rollout: WHO
- Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.