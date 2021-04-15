China's Yunnan reports no new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:19, April 15, 2021

KUNMING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province, where new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases began to emerge in late March, reported no new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

Three patients were cured and discharged from hospital, and three asymptomatic cases, including two imported ones, were no longer under medical observation on Wednesday, it said.

A total of 85 confirmed cases, including four imported ones, as well as 24 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

