Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:43, April 11, 2021

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The same day saw 10 imported cases newly reported, three of whom were in Guangxi, two in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

