Hong Kong reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 11,549.
The new cases included two local infections, of which one had an unknown origin. The eight imported cases were from the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the CHP.
Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Carrie Lam, said that the HKSAR government is discussing with the mainland over exempting people traveling between the two places from quarantine in an orderly manner.
Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. About 516,000 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and about 143,600 have received their second dose so far.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland rolls out COVID-19 vaccination for compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao
- Commentary: U.S. interference with HK doomed to fail
- Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Three imperial seals of Ming and Qing Dynastie displayed at Sotheby's in Hong Kong
- China strongly opposes G7's smears on decision to improve Hong Kong's electoral system
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.