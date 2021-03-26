Three imperial seals of Ming and Qing Dynastie displayed at Sotheby's in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 15:10, March 26, 2021

Three Imperial seals of the Ming and Qing Dynasties are presented by a staff member of Sotheby’s Hong Kong office, March 25, 2021. A group of imperial seals including the Imperial Green Jade Memorial Seal for the Hongxi Period of China's Yongle Empress Wen in Ming Dynasty(1368-1644), the Imperial seal of Emperor Kangxi in Qing Dynasty(1644-1911) that bears the inscription "Jingtian Qinmin (respect heaven and diligently serve the people)", as well as Jientang White Jade "Dragon" Seal Qianlong Period (Qing Dynasty), were displayed by Hong Kong Sotheby’s on Thursday. And the Jientang White Jade "Dragon" Seal for Emperor Qianlong is expected the most expensive item sold at the auction. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)