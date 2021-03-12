China firmly opposes Japanese spokesperson's remarks on HK

China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes the remarks made by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson about China's decision to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

In a statement issued on Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Japan said the remarks were a gross interference in China's internal affairs.

Stressing that improving HK's electoral system is under the unquestionable authority of China's National People's Congress, the embassy urged Japan to abandon its wrong position on Hong Kong-related issues and stop interfering in China's internal affairs in any form.