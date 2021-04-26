China's Yunnan reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:22, April 26, 2021

KUNMING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's border province of Yunnan reported three imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The three cases were confirmed during their medical observation after entering China from Myanmar via a land port from Saturday to Sunday.

As of Sunday, 59 confirmed cases, including 13 imported ones, as well as 13 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

