China's Yunnan reports 1 imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 10:37, April 25, 2021

KUNMING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's border province of Yunnan reported one imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The case is a Chinese national who entered China from Laos via a land port on Friday.

As of Saturday, 56 confirmed cases, including 10 imported ones, as well as 13 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

