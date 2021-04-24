Kiribati's parliament passes motion to express gratitude for China's aid

April 23 (Xinhua)

SYDNEY, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Kiribati's parliament on Friday passed a motion by 26-11 to express gratitude for China's aid and voice support for further development of the relations between the two countries.

The motion was put forward by Member of Parliament Betero Atanibora, who listed the fruitful results achieved in bilateral cooperation in the areas including infrastructure construction, fight against COVID-19 pandemic, education, wellbeing, people-to-people exchanges, among others, since the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries in September 2019.

Atanibora said the fruitful bilateral cooperation helps Kiribati achieve its independent sustainable development and has benefited the local people.

The motion also got support from other Parliament members including President Taneti Maamau and Vice President Teuea Toatu.

They said since the restoration of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, China's aid for and cooperation with Kiribati has been sincere, and the Chinese side's engagement with Kiribati people is in an equal and friendly manner.

Facts have proven that it is a right decision to restore the diplomatic ties with China on the basis of the one-China principle, which also gained support from the Kiribati people, they said.

Kiribati is firm to deepen the ties with China so as to promote the long-term development of the country and help Kiribati people get rid of poverty, they added.

