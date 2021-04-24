NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 3,387, positivity rate 2.03 pct: governor

Xinhua) 11:07, April 24, 2021

NEW YORK, April 23 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 3,387 on Thursday, compared with 3,567 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate went down to 2.03 percent on Thursday from 2.06 percent on Wednesday, he said, adding that there were 45 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, the same as one day earlier.

In another tweet on Friday, Cuomo said, "43.4% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 30.2% have completed their vaccine series. 184,119 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours. 14,124,641 total doses administered to date."

As of Friday afternoon, total COVID-19 deaths in New York state reached 51,830, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 61,360, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

