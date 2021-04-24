China says it's discussing COVID-19 help with India

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn]

China on Friday reaffirmed its promise to help India combat COVID-19, and the two sides are currently discussing the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing.

"We are willing to provide support and assistance in accordance with the needs of the Indian side," he said.

China has already said on Thursday that it's willing to help India control the recent COVID-19 surge.

India on Friday reported over 330,000 confirmed infections, a new record daily spike, and also the world's largest one-day rise in case numbers.

Medical oxygen and beds have become scarce during the fresh wave in India. Major hospitals are putting up notices saying they have no room for any more patients and police being deployed to secure oxygen supplies.

