Chinese mainland reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 16:22, April 23, 2021

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of them, five each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, three in Yunnan, and two each in Zhejiang, Chongqing and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, the commission said.

A total of 5,568 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,314 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 254 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,566 by Thursday, including 306 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,624 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

Twenty-four asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 324 asymptomatic cases, of whom 312 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,718 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,086 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,316 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,041 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)