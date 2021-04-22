Chinese mainland reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 15:44, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of them, two were reported in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Hubei and Yunnan.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. On the same day, eight patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total of 5,549 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,303 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 246 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,547 by Wednesday, including 303 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,608 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

Sixteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 310 asymptomatic cases, of whom 297 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,704 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,082 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,302 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,038 had been discharged in Taiwan. Enditem

