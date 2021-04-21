Hong Kong reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 16:58, April 21, 2021

HONG KONG, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest in more than three weeks, taking the total tally to 11,704.

The CHP said in a statement that the case was imported by an inbound visitor.

About 1.15 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government program, with 391,000 people fully vaccinated.

The CHP still called the public to follow existing control measures, including keeping social distancing and wearing a mask in public places.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)