Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, April 20

Xinhua) 10:33, April 21, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, April 20.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 142,242,353

U.S. 31,740,986

India 15,321,089

Brazil 13,973,695

France 5,357,230

Russia 4,665,553

Britain 4,406,114

Turkey 4,323,596

Italy 3,878,994

Spain 3,428,354

