Home>>
Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, April 20
(Xinhua) 10:33, April 21, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, April 20.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 142,242,353
U.S. 31,740,986
India 15,321,089
Brazil 13,973,695
France 5,357,230
Russia 4,665,553
Britain 4,406,114
Turkey 4,323,596
Italy 3,878,994
Spain 3,428,354
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- S.Korea reports 549 more COVID-19 cases, 115,195 in total
- China's Yunnan reports 1 new COVID-19 case
- Sinovac vaccine 80 pct effective against COVID-19-related death: Chilean gov't study
- India records 259,170 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 15,321,089
- Thailand confirms 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.