S.Korea reports 549 more COVID-19 cases, 115,195 in total

Xinhua) 17:02, April 20, 2021

SEOUL, April 20 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 549 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 115,195.

The daily caseload stayed below 600 for two days in a row.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 147 were Seoul residents and 184 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,022.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,802. The total fatality rate stood at 1.56 percent.

A total of 753 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 105,227. The total recovery rate was 91.35 percent.

The country has tested more than 8.45 million people, among whom 8,276,807 tested negative for the virus and 66,590 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 1,639,490 people with 60,586 fully vaccinated.

