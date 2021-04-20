Japan tightens entry rules on COVID-19 test certificates

Xinhua) 13:29, April 20, 2021

TOKYO, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Monday tightened the entry rules on COVID-19 test certificates required to be submitted by all passengers upon arrival at Japanese airports.

Travelers who fail to meet required conditions will be denied entry into the country in principle.

Japan had asked airlines to deny passengers' entry without negative COVID-19 testing results taken within 72 hours of departure since March.

However, until Sunday, the country's quarantine authorities still allowed passengers without sufficient certificates upon arrival to stay at a designated facility and retake a test after three days.

The authorities said such alternative measure will no longer be employed amid surging infections in the country.

To enter Japan, a traveler needs to get a certificate that proves negative results for COVID-19 based on nasopharyngeal or saliva samples. The tests need to be taken within 72 hours before departure.

Moreover, Japan does not approve antigen or antibody tests as certificates for entry into the country.

Amid a surge in the COVID-19 infections, Japan currently only allows Japanese nationals, resident foreigners, and foreigners "with special exceptional circumstances" to enter.

In the meantime, Japan is asking domestic and foreign airlines to curb the number of passengers planning to enter the country.

